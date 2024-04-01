Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 11,929 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,313. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

