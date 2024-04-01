Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 100,468 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 110,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 459,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,248. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

