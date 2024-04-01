Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,492 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,074,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

DHR stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,398. The company has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.01 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

