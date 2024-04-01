Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,502. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

