Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. 18,455,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,091. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

