Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.37. The stock had a trading volume of 384,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $201.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

