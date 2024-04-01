Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of KO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,339,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,043,771. The firm has a market cap of $261.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

