Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.12. 2,520,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,103. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.80 and a 200 day moving average of $179.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

