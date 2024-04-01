Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.40. 17,479,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,011,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

