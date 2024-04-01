Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 259,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

