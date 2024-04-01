Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 87,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,556,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 687,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

