SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 386946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $631.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

