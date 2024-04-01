SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 386946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $631.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
