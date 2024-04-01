SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of SIBN opened at $16.37 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $375,040 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

