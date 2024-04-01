Short Interest in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Decreases By 17.1%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WESTW opened at $2.30 on Monday. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 64.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 483,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 189,361 shares during the period.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

