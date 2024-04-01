Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Decreases By 17.6%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vast Renewables

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vast Renewables stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vast Renewables at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vast Renewables Stock Up 33.8 %

VSTE stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54. Vast Renewables has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About Vast Renewables

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

