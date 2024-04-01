Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Drops By 17.5%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

LUNG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 128,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $603,390. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 24.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 401,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 132.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 20.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $3,846,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

