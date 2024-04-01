Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Drops By 17.5%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
LUNG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 128,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 24.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 401,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 132.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 20.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $3,846,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pulmonx
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmonx
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.