Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Expands By 30.2%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of Prenetics Global stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,949. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

