Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Grows By 32.2%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,636. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $104.96 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.31%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

