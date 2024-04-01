Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Increases By 31.8%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 701,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $11.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.