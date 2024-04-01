Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Declines By 21.1%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

