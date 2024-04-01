Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Declines By 21.1%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PSTV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.10.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Therapeutics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.