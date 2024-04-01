Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Expands By 23.7%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

PAVmed Stock Up 28.2 %

PAVMZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

