Short Interest in Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Rises By 24.9%

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 29th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ORGJF stock remained flat at C$27.00 on Monday. Organo has a 1-year low of C$26.62 and a 1-year high of C$28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.54.

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

