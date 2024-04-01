Short Interest in Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Rises By 24.9%

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 29th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Organo Stock Performance
Shares of ORGJF stock remained flat at C$27.00 on Monday. Organo has a 1-year low of C$26.62 and a 1-year high of C$28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.54.
Organo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organo
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Organo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.