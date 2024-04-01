Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 17.9%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NIM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $9.74.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.