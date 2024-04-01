Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 17.9%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NIM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $9.74.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.