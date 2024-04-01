Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Drops By 21.3%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,986,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 29th total of 2,525,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,863.0 days.
Nihon M&A Center Price Performance
Nihon M&A Center stock remained flat at $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.23.
