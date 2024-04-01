Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Drops By 18.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 29th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Manitex International Stock Performance

MNTX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.57. 17,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,831. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manitex International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Articles

