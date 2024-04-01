Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Decreases By 21.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Investor AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %
IVSBF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.
About Investor AB (publ)
