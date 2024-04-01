Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Decreases By 21.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

IVSBF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

