Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Expands By 25.3%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $98.20. 18,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,926. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

