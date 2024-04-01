Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Increases By 27.2%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,887. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.53%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,521,000 after buying an additional 133,975 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.