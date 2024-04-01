Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rises By 27.0%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. 96,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 80.94% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

