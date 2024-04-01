Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Grows By 19.4%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,838,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 2,377,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,419.1 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ELKMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.04. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,682. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
About Gold Road Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.