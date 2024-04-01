Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Grows By 19.4%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,838,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 2,377,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,419.1 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELKMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.04. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,682. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

