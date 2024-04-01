Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Grows By 27.5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Global-e Online Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,914. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

