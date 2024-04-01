Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Expands By 28.0%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $33,020 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.69. 2,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNWB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

