Short Interest in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Expands By 27.3%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 840,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DNTH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.
About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
