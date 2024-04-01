Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Declines By 6.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 24,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $19.14 on Monday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

