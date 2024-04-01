Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Expands By 15.0%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

China Vanke Trading Up 46.4 %

China Vanke stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.