Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Increases By 14.9%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,523,500 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 15,245,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,761.8 days.
China Tower Price Performance
CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
China Tower Company Profile
