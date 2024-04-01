Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Increases By 14.9%

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,523,500 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 15,245,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,761.8 days.

China Tower Price Performance

CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

China Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.