Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Increases By 14.9%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,523,500 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 15,245,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,761.8 days.

China Tower Price Performance

CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get China Tower alerts:

China Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.