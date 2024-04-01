Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increases By 27.5%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

CF traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $83.50. 687,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

