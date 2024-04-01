Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Increases By 28.0%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 227,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Carriage Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $400.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,333,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

