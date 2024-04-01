Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Rises By 13.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. 108,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

