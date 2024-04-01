Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Rises By 13.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. 108,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brighthouse Financial
Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial
In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.