Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 6.5%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

