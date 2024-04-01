Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Drops By 6.5%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Dolphin Energy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.