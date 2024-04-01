Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Declines By 12.6%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of BayFirst Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.48.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

