Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Grows By 25.3%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 144,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $193,234,000 after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,445,000 after buying an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,416,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

