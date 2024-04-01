Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Drops By 12.0%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASDRF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
