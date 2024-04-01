Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Drops By 12.0%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASDRF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

