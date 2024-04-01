Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Increases By 22.4%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 9.5 %

ALTO opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.89. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

