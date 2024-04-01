Short Interest in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Rises By 25.0%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 621,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 37.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. AlphaTime Acquisition has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.48.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.