Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON CHRT opened at GBX 670 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 573.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 533.85. Cohort has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 692 ($8.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,242.42%.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £81,750 ($103,311.01). 35.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

