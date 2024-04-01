ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 0%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $759.32 and last traded at $762.07. Approximately 167,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,217,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $770.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

