SentinelOne’s (S) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

S traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. 591,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,266. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,206,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

