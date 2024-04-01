Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 91,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:SENEA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,826. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.48 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

