Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.52. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,158,235 shares changing hands.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Semtech by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 203,182 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

