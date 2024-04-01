Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.52. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,158,235 shares changing hands.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.
Semtech Stock Up 9.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
